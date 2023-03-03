Troops neutralize terrorist, recover arms, rescue kidnap victims in Niger State

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity has eliminated terrorists and rescued kidnap victims in Niger State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Major General, Musa Danmadami made this known in a statement on Friday.

Danmadami said that troops made contact with terrorists and neutralized one while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

He also said that troops rescued kidnap victims, as they equally recovered arms, and other items.

He said,”Troops of Operation FOREST SANITY on 3 March 2023, responded to a distress call of terrorist activities at Zago village, in AGAIE Local Government Area of Niger State and made contact with terrorists. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized one (1) terrorist while others fled with gunshot injuries. Troops exploited the general area and recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles, one (1) hand held RADIO, two (2) mobile phones among other sundry items. Troops also rescued two (2) victims.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation FOREST SANITY and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”