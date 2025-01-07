Troops neutralize suspected killers of 4 soldiers in Rivers

The Nigerian Army has announced that its troops have shot dead two suspects accused of killing four soldiers on protection duty in Rivers.

By Desmond Ejibas

The Nigerian Army has announced that its troops have shot dead two suspects accused of killing four soldiers on protection duty in Rivers.

Lt.-Col. Danjuma Danjuma, spokesman of the Nigerian Army 6 Division in Port Harcourt, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He revealed that the unidentified gang members were neutralised by troops of 5 Battalion during a raid on their hideout in Kalaogbokolo, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers.

“The gang killed four soldiers and abducted two Korean expatriates working for Daewoo Nigeria Limited on Dec. 12, 2023.

“Two of the gang members were apprehended during the operation but were neutralised after attempting to escape into the bush following a lengthy chase by the soldiers,” he stated.

Danjuma explained that the suspects were captured following credible intelligence that revealed their return to the community from their hideouts.

He said that troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, a Fabrique National rifle, and a pump action shotgun.

Other items seized included two locally made rifles, three AK-47 magazines, three rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, and 13 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates that, regardless of how long it takes, criminals involved in such heinous acts will face severe consequences for their actions.

“We assure citizens of the division’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, and we encourage them to continue providing actionable intelligence on the activities of criminal gangs,” he added. (NAN)