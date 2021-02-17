Troops neutralize several bandits in Kaduna’s  Birnin Gwari area

Troops of the 2 Battalion, Nigerian Army have neutralized several bandits in Ungwan Danko village, Birnin Gwari local government area. The village is close to Kidandan town of Giwa local government area.

Samuel Aruwan,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed this in a statement Wednesday.

The bandits had earlier invaded the village, abducted four persons (one woman and three children) and attempted to retreat from the village. However, the troops mobilized to the location, laid ambush and intercepted the bandits, cutting off their escape.

In the ensuing firefight, several bandits were neutralized, and others escaped with bullet wounds. One AK47 rifle and some rounds of ammunition were recovered. Three blurred images of bandits neutralized are attached to this statement.

All four victims were rescued. They are: Halisa Aliu, Idris Ilyasu, Amina Sahaibu,Shaaban Aliu.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with thanks, and received with elation the news of the rescued victims. He commended the troops warmly for executing the successful ambush.

“Residents of the general area are by this notice advised to report anyone found seeking medical attention or with suspicious wounds to the nearest military and police formations, or reach the Kaduna State Security Operations on these numbers: 09034000060, 08170189999,” Aruwan said.

He also said vigorous patrols will continue in the general area.

