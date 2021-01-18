Troops neutralize several bandits, arrest others in Katsina, Zamfara states

By Chimezie Godfrey

The troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have neutralized several bandits and arrested others in Katsina and Zamfara states.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj. Gen. John Enenche.

Enenche said,”Following credible intelligence on movement of bandits with rustled animals at Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State, troops of Forward Operating Base Kekuwuje yesterday 17 January 2021, responded immediately and made contact with bandits.

“In the course of the encounter 30 armed bandits were neutralised while 24 cows and unspecified number of sheep were recovered.”

Enenche also revealed that on same 17 January 21, troops deployed at Maradun received information of reprisal attack by bandits at Janbako village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

According to him, troops swiftly mobilized to the area to forestall the reprisal attack.

“Troops were ambushed short of Janbako village where firefight ensued.

“The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits and neutralised 5 of them. Currently troops are in pursuit of fleeing bandits.

“In another development, following a tip off, 2 suspected bandits collaborators named Mustapha Sani and Murtala Sani were arrested at Dungun Muazu village in Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.

“Suspects are in custody for further action,” he said.

Enenche assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation.

He stressed that the military will not relent until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the Country.