Troops neutralize scores of bandits in Zamfara

Nigerian Army troops have neutralized scores of bandits in fierce encounter in Zamfara state.

The troops also recovered a large cache of ammunition, a motorcycle snd mobile phones belonging to the criminals.

This was made known in a statement by the

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu

He stated,”Troops of 8 Division Nigerian Army (NA), while on a fighting patrol, came under fire of bandits operating along Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in Talata Marafa LGA of Zamfara State.

“In the fierce encounter that ensued, the bandits were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the troops.

“This led to scores of bandits being neutralized. The troops also recovered one PKT riffle, large cache of ammunition, and a motorcycle.

“Relatedly, troops have neutralized 5 bandits in another encounter at Bingi village, in Bungudu LGA of Zamfara. During the gun duel, the bandits withdrew in disarray having sustained severe gun shot wounds.

“The gallant troops recovered one AK 47 riffle, one Motorcycle and 3 mobile phones from the routed criminals.”

While appreciating the combat resilience and renewed vigor of the troops, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya urged them to sustain the aggressive posture in order to defeat all criminal elements operating in the North West and other parts of the country.

He urged communities in the North West to support the troops with useful information at all times to enhance anti- banditry operations.

