Troops neutralize over 52 bandits, recover 16 motorcycles, others in Zamfara

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have neutralized 52 bandits, and recovered 16 motorcycles including arms and ammunition in Zamafara state.

This was disclosed by a source close to the ongoing operations in in the state.

This year 2021 surely seems to be the year for the Armed Forces of Nigeria as troops have continued to record major successes against criminals across the country, close watchers said.

The source revealed that in the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have recorded another feat in the fight against armed banditry.

According to the source, troops of operation Hadarin Daji have again neutralized several armed bandits, this time nothing less than 20 in a well-staged ambush in Shinkafi area of Zamfara State.

This is coming on the heels of an earlier encounter between troops of the operation and armed bandits on the 3rd of February this year where the troops neutralized 32 bandits.

According to local sources on the ground, the latest success occurred on Friday 5th February 2021 when the troops received credible intelligence on the purchase of arms by armed bandits in Shinkafi area of Zamfara State.

“The troops swiftly deployed to the area and staged an ambush on the bandits while making their way back to Sububu forest.

“Troops encountered the bandits and overwhelmed them with superior and effective firepower, forcing them to flee in disarray.

“However, the gallant troops neutralized nothing less than 20 bandits while several others fled into the forest with fatal gunshot wounds.

“Troops also recovered 2 Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyi (PKT) rifles and 1 AK 47 rifle.

“This latest feat by the troops is coming on the heels of the neutralization of 32 armed bandits earlier on 3rd February 2021 during a massive clearance operation by operation Hadarin Daji.

“In that encounter, troops also recovered 16 motorcycles and 2 AK 47 magazines from the criminal elements,” the source revealed.

