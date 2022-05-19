Troops neutralize over 42 terrorists, as 1,627 surrender – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

As the military intensify operations at terrorists enclaves, over 42 terrorists have been killed as 1,627 Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered to troops says Defence Headquarters, DHQ, Abuja.

The Director, Defence Media Operations Maj-Gen Benard Onyeuko made this known at the bi-weekly briefing of journalists on the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies activities and operational successes from 28th April to 19th May, 2022.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko disclosed that these operations have led to the arrest of terrorists kingpins, neutralization of several terrorists, rescue of over 63 civilians, among others.

“On 28 April 2022 troops of Operation HADIN KAI conducted clearance operation at terrorists enclaves at Jaje, Mango Ali, Dissa, Balangaje, during the operation, one Mallam Shehu the Amir and spiritual head of Gaita general area and some of his foot soldiers were neutralized.

“Also, On May 14 2022 at Yuwe in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, troops of operation HADIN KAI in a coordinated attack on terrorists enclave neutralized Abubakar Sarki a BHT Commander in Sambisa forest neutralizing scores of the terrorists while assorted weapons and different calibers of ammunitions were recovered.

“Troops also conducted operations at Dajima village, Molaa, Mamanti, Goneri, Koyamanti, Ajiri, Awoshei, Lawanti, Kyamla, Dogori, Kontori, Umanari, Banhyr, Alum Damm Kaiya-Kura, Gubia Magr axis, Sabon Gari general area, Mandarka, Zumbulum, Amuda Gave, Majuane village, Malis Gidde, Kezamari, Ngudda, Koshebe, Malami Fatori, Damboua town, Buluti village, Njine and Kamzone village, Banuwa Caniwa village, Kaidien village, Barimari-jigalta, Jajimaji town in Karasuwa Local Government Area all in Bornu State. Between 1 – 14 May 2022 a total of 1,627 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families surrendered to own troops at different locations. They comprise of 331 Men, 441 women and 855 children. As at 16 May 2022 a total of 53,262 have so far surrendered.

“On 13 May 2022 based on intelligent report, troops arrested Mallam Modu Goni a terrorist and logistics supplier at Bunin Yadi Market. In furtherance to its operational activities, on 17 May 2022, Mallam Modu Pantami was apprehended at the outskirt of Benishied village in Kaga Local Government Area while attempting to transport large quantity of logistics items he purchased for onward supply to terrorist at Gomari village in Fere Local Government Area of Borno State. items recovered from him include; 2 mobile phones, cartons of assorted drugs and injections of different types, 5 gallons of PMS, 20 turban scarfs, 50kg bags of sugar, 3 bags of 50kg flour, 5 cartons of Maltina drinks, 290 sets of female hijabs, 20 females rubber shoes, 325 litres of red oil, 15 sets of Kaftan cloth, 5 black trousers, 5 cartons of macaroni, 6 Cartons of spaghetti, 3 cartons of sweet, 4 mudu of date (Dabino), 5 sacks of soft drinks, 4 dagger, 3 cartons of maggi, 1 big basket of kolanut, 10 box of matches, 5 sacks of detergent, 10 rubber mats and the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000.00) Naira only. Troops conducted ambush operations at terrorists crossing point at Kaidieri village in the cause of the operation 5 terrorists were neutralized with assorted weapons and different calibers of ammunitions captured from the terrorists.

“Consequently, during these operations, troops rescued 63 civilians, neutralized 42 terrorists, arrest 20 terrorists. Also, recovered 2 LMGS, 21 AK47 rifles, 11 AK 56 rifles, 22 MGs, 419 rounds of 7.62mm and 54mm ammunitions, 1 gun turret, 31 AK 47 magazines, 3 motorcycles, 6 bicycles, 1 pumping machine, 2 bandolier belts containing 377 rounds of 7.62mm and 54mm ammunitions, 1 Isuzu vehicle. All surrendered Boko Haram Terrorists, recovered items, rescued civilians and captured terrorists have been handed over to appropriate authorities for further actions.

Similarly, in the Niger Delta region of the country, Maj-Gen Onyeuko said troops in Operation Delta Safe has continued to clamp down on the activities of oil thieves, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements.

According him, on 15 May 2022, troops in conjunction with Nigerian Drug Law enforcement Agency (NDLEA) conducted raid operations in a suspected drug hideout in Effurum in Urwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

“During the operations, troops arrested some drug barons namely; Mrs Ughanekvwo Unagha, Mr Festus Baron, Mr Okumaba Eanaguono, Mr Ahmed Agbamu, Mr David Mene, Mr Unagha Paul, Mr Edirin Thomas, Mr Osanege Solomon, Mr Samuel Juwon and Mr Degbe Andy.

“Items recovered from them include 2.460kg of cannabis, 0.0703kg of cocaine, 0.054kg of meth, 0.067kg of loud, 0.654kg of cannabis seeds, 1 tablet of molly, I pump action with 15 cartridgs, 1 toyota hilux and Mercedes Benz car,” he said.

He noted that In furtherance, to rid the zone of illegal oil theft, troops conducted anti-crude oil theft, anti-smuggling, raid operations and patrols in locations such as; Akantu Creek in Warri North Local Government Area, Tibo Ajuomo Creek in Warri South Local Government Area, Effunim in Urwie Local Government Area of Delta State. Other locations were; East-West road, Mbiama in Ahoada Local Government Area, Elele in Eleme Local Government Area, Rumuekpe in Emohua Local Government Area, Awoba in Degema Local Government Area of River State and Akenfa in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State respectively.

He disclosed that troops discovered and destroyed 17 illegal refineries, 5 wooden boats, 89 storage tanks, 59 ovens, 12 dugout pits. Troops also recovered 6 pumping machines, 5 trucks, 2 Outboard engines, 2 weapons, Seven Hundred and Seventy Eight Thousand Five Hundred (778,500) litres of crude oil, Eight Hundred and Forty Thousand Three Hundred (840,300) litres of AGO, Six Hundred and Twenty Five 625 litres of DPK, 18 criminals were also arrested.

He said all recovered items and apprehended criminals were handed over to the appropriates authorities for further actions.

He also revealed that operations Dakatar da Barawo recorded some modest successes in its operations against oil thieves and economic saboteurs within its Area of Operations.

“Operational activities were conducted by the Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH in locations such as Kiama, Mbiama, Sagbama water side, Odioma-Diema axis along Akassa-Brass route, Otuofor creek, Kotipiri fishing camp, Ereweibio creek in Bayelsa State.

“NNS DELTA conducted operational activities in Sara creek, Ogbodede community and Ekpemu community in Delta State. Other operations activities was conducted by NNS PATHFINDER in Isaka junction, Cawthone channel.

“The operational success led to the discovery of 150 illegal refineries, 59 ovens, 67 metal storage tanks, 4 wooden cotonou boats which were all eventually destroyed.

“Cumulatively, the operations led to the recovery of 1 Yamaha engine, 1 generator, 3 pumping machines, Twenty Thousand (20,000) litres of kerosine, One Million Six Hundred and Twenty Five Thousand (1,625,000) litres of AGO, Two Million and Fifty Thousand (2,050,000) litres of crude oil. All recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action,” he said.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko further disclosed that

troops in Operation Whirl Stroke carried out its operations in form of patrols, ambushes and clearance operation towards achieving sustainable peace and ensuring that normalcy returns to all theatre of operations.

According to him, in a renewed vigour to rid the general area operations of banditry and other criminal elements, troops conducted patrols and clearance operations in Ukpen village of Ayaba Council Ward, Mbaterem villages of Ayaba Council Ward, Kpranya village, Zaki Biam, Agbor, Gbise, Tor Donga, Azaye, Sakyaa, Kaikpa, Debe, Tse-Atim, Maben, Mbatsara Zun, Mbaterem villages of Ayaba Council Ward of Ukum and Katsina Ala Local Government Areas respectively.

Other locations include; Zabana village, Suntai Daji, Donga River in Dogan and Takum Local Government Areas. Accordingly, 13 bandits were neutralized, 27 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 1 motorcycle and 8 phones were recovered. All recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko therefore said that the military high command appreciates the general populace for their continued cooperation with the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police and other security agencies in their fight against all forms of criminalities in the country.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria is determined to bring peace back to the country.

“It salutes the courage and sacrifices by its troops in the field. To the entire media community we thank and urge you to continue to keep faith with the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” he noted.

