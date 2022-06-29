Troops neutralize notorious bandit, rescue kidnap victims in Plateau, Kaduna states

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have neutralized a notorious bandit and rescued kidnap victims in Plateau and Kaduna states.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, DHQ, Abuja, Maj-Gen Benard Onyeuko disclosed this on Wednesday.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko explained that Op. Safe Haven troops following credible intelligence conducted clearance operation in conjunction with vigilantes at Kan Duniya Village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State, neutralized notorious bandit and kidnapper.

According to him, the troops while conducting condone and operations in Kaduna state, also rescued kidnap victims, arrested armed robbery suspects, recovered arms and ammunition, among other notable achievements.

He said,”Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN in a sustained effort to eliminate criminals elements in their Area of operation on 28 June 2022 based credible intelligence conducted clearance operation in conjunction with vigilantes at Kan Duniya Village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State, neutralized notorious bandit and kidnapper.

“Similarly, on the same day, troops on fighting patrol sighted 2 x suspected kidnappers around Sara High Ground Mangu Local Government Area Plateau State on a motor cycle. Suspects abandoned their motor cycle on sighting troops and fled. Troop exploited area and recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 101 rounds of 7.62mm special, 5 magazines, 1 motor cycle, 1 iron digger and 2 black jackets amongst others.

“Furthermore, on 28 June 2022 based on intelligence, troops conducted a cordon and search operation at Fanock Village, Jema’a Local Government Area Kaduna State and found a Toyota Corolla car with registration number ABUJA KUJ 452 AZ with no occupant.

“Troops conducted search operations in the surrounding bush and rescued 3 kidnaped civilians; 2 females and a male. Additionally, same day troops arrested 10 armed robbery suspects at Kafanchan Town, Jema’a Local Government Area Kaduna State.

“The arrested suspects include Messrs Manga Ismail 22 years, Idris Haruna (Ban Sambo) 20 years, Sani Bali 19 years, Shamsudeen Ladan 25 years, Abdulmajid Yau (Sele) 22 years, Abubakar Hassan 23 years, Abbas Aliyu 15 years, Mohammed Umar (Jazuli) 17 years, Jonathan Vincent (Bamai) 19 years and Stephen Joseph 25 years. Items recovered from the criminals include: TV, DVD, gas cookers, Mattrasses, woofer, phones, scissors, among others. They are presently undergoing interrogations.”

According to Maj-Gen Onyeuko, the military high command has commended troops of Operation Safe Haven and encouraged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.

