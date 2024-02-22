Troops neutralize insurgents kingpins, recover arms, ammunition in Kaduna offensive

Troops of the Nigerian Army operating in 1 Division area of responsibility have in continuation with ongoing operations further neutralised insurgents and recovered more firearms and ammunition in encounters with insurgents in the general area of Igabi, Giwa and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of the Nigerian Army operating in 1 Division area of responsibility have in continuation with ongoing operations further neutralised insurgents and recovered more firearms and ammunition in encounters with insurgents in the general area of Igabi, Giwa and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Troops in response to recent insurgents’ attacks against civilians in Igabi and Giwa Local Governments projected ongoing operations to flush out the insurgents from these areas and bring succour to the people.

While on a fighting patrol along Maganda-Dausayi – Mugaba axis, troops came under fire from insurgents who employed rustled herds of cattle as shields while they engaged the troops with direct fire. The insurgents whose number could not be ascertained fired several shots at the troops from the cover of the herds of livestock prompting immediate response from troops.

In the ensueing firefight that lasted for about an hour, troops neutralised 2 of the insurgents and recovered 1 AK 47 rifle,1 AK 47 Magazine, 3 rounds of 7.62mm Special , 1 Techno phone, 3 Hilux and motorcycle keys, wraps of substance suspected to be marijuana, tramadol tablets and the sum of 13,200 Naira only.

Unfortunately, in the encounter, some of the rustled livestock used as shield by the insurgents were caught in the crossfire. Troops are still on the trail of the fleeing insurgents and remain resolute on ridding the area of responsibility of armed violence.

In a separate operation, conducted by troops of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday 22 February 2024, the gallant troops successfully ambushed marauding insurgents along the Bada – Riyawa axis on the Kaduna – Birnin Gwari Road. In the encounter, troops neutralized 6 insurgents and recovered 2 AK 47 rifles, 5 AK 47 rifle magazines, 300 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and 19 motorcycles which were destroyed insitu.

Intelligence sources are reporting that the notorious bandit Kingpin Boderi who orchestrated many high profile kidnappings including the Yauri school girls, Greenfield University and Nigerian Defence Academy attacks was killed alongside another kingpin, Bodejo in the ambush. Efforts are on to authenticate this using other means.

Members of the public are enjoined to continue to cooperate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the ongoing war against terrorism and insurgency in the country.