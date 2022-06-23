Troops neutralize gun runners, terrorist collaborators, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have neutralized gun runners, terrorists collaborators and other criminal elements in different operations across the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Benard Onyeuko who revealed this Thursday in a statement noted that in the last few days, troops recorded significant successes in their operations against criminal elements across the various theatres.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko disclosed that on 21 Jun 2022 troops of FOB Bakura Operation Hadarin Daji responded to distress call of terrorists activities at Rafin Dankura in Bakura LGA of Zamfara State and engaged the terrorists in a shoot out after abducting innocent civilians.

“After the encounter troops rescued the six (6) kidnapped civilians and neutralised 2 bandits in the process. Items recovered includes 2 AK 47, 1x 36 Hand grenade, 2 x Cell phones and the sum two hundred and nineteen thousand (211,915.00).

“Similarly on 21 June 2022 in response to a distress call on terrorists activities made contacts with marauding terrorists at Maigora in Faskari LGA of Katsina State and neutralized 2 terrorists in the process. Items recovered includes,” he stated.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko also stated that in another development, troops of OP WHIRL STROKE on 20 June 2022 arrested a notorious gun runner one Mr Ardo Manu Abdulrahaman Maranewo who has been on the wanted of security.

According to the DMO Director, Maranewo is specialized in selling and leasing arms and ammunition to bandits and kidnappers in Taraba State.

“Furthermore, troops on patrol in Udei general along Udei – Markurdi-Lafiya road arrested 7 rail track vandals namely; Terswoo John (40yrs), Donald Kperuv (30yrs), Abraham Tinde (25yrs), Jamilu Danlami (20yrs), James Yandela (29yrs), Idris Usman Imam (32yrs) and Abubakar Adamu (30yrs), with a trailer (ABJ KWALI 846XB) loaded with cut to size vandalised railway tracks and sleepers.

“Also on 21 June 2022 troops raided a kidnappers enclave at Maraba in Ukyonugu Ityuluv Ward in Ukum LGA of Benue State and arrested a bandits collaborator one Mr Ichen Igbaka (65yrs) and his wife Mrs Salomi Gbaka. Their house as a hideout for kidnapped for late bandit leader Mr Azu. Suspects and items recovered are in custody for further interrogation,” he said.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko further revealed that on 20 June 2022 troops of 151 TF Bn Operation Hadin Kai in conjunction with CJTF on clearance patrol made contact with terrorists along road Bama-Pulka.

He said two of the terrorists were neutralized, 2 locally made guns and ammunition was recovered from them.

He also said that on 20 June 2022, a Boko Haram terrorist, Mallam Alhaji Modu Rija surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai at at Tashangoto area.

He mentioned that the items recovered from him include 1AK 47 rifle, 1×36 Hand Grenade, 26 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

He added that on 21 June 2022 troops arrested a Boko Haram member Mallam Abacha Usman at Benishek and a terrorists logistics supplier Mallam Ibrahim Gira along Dambia -Biu road all in Borno State.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko also stated that on 19 June 2022 NNS DELTA discovered an Illegal Refining Site around Opumami Creek in Warri South LGA of Delta State.

According to him, items recovered includes 2 metal storage tanks, 5 ovens, 7 dug out pits, with 120,300 litres of stolen crude oil.

“Similarly on the same day located 2 Illegal Refining Sites at Atumakiri with 10 ovens and 15 metal storage tanks with 450,000 litres of AGO and 350,000litres of stolen crude oil.

“The Military high command congratulates the troops in various operations for their exploits in recent operations,” he stated.

