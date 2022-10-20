Troops neutralize bandits, rescue kidnap victims in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Kaduna State Government said troops have neutralized bandits and rescued kidnapped victims in the state.The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs , Mr Samuel Aruwan, announced the development in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said in the ongoing campaign of taking the battle to the doorsteps of the bandits, troops of the Nigerian Army Operation Whirl Punch neutralized bandits in a location several kilometers off the Kaduna-Abuja Road.“According to an operational feedback, troops, acting on credible intelligence, carried out aggressive fighting patrols to Abasiya-Amale area, located east of Polewire, in Kachia LGA, where they engaged the bandits.“In the fierce battle, the troops overpowered the bandits and subsequently destroyed their hideouts.

Aruwan added that the troops are still combing the general area at the time of this report, while the corpses of two neutralized bandits have been recovered.He disclosed that the troops recovered items like one AK-47 rifle, two magazines carrying 38 rounds of ammunition and one cell phone.

He explained that there are strong indications that some bandits escaped with life-threatening injuries and might be seeking medical assistance in the general area.“To this end, locals are warned to refrain from rendering any assistance to questionable elements, and should instead report such matters to the following numbers: 09034000060, 08170189999,” he said.The commissioner also disclosed that in another recorded breakthrough against bandits, troops of Operation Forest Sanity responded to reports of an attack around Dende-Buruku Junction along the Damba-Dende-Buruku Road, Chikun LGA.He said the troops mobilized to the location and made contact with bandits at Rafin Kaura, saying “the bandits fled from the advancing troops, who then rescued two victims who had been kidnapped.“The rescued victims have been linked up with vehicles conveying them to their original destinations.“The troops subsequently cleared the bandit camps in the general area,” Aruwan said.The Commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai received the operational feedback with gratitude.He commended the officers and men of the Armed Forces and other agencies under the leadership of General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, presently pursuing the onslaught against bandits and terrorists elements. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

