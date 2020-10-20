Troops neutralize bandits, recover arms, drugs in Nasarawa

By. Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of the Operation While Stroke have neutralized two armed bandits in Nasarawa state.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, who disclosed this in a statement added that the military will not relent in its efforts to rid the country of banditry and other forms of criminalities.

He said, “In continuation of reinvigorated efforts to stamp out banditry and other criminal activities in the country, troops of Operation While Stroke neutralised 2 armed bandits in Nasarawa State.

“The Joint Force while on patrol on 18 October 2020 around Kango and Adumata villages came in contact with a group of armed bandits leading to exchange of fire.

“The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits thereby neutralizing 2 while others escaped with gunshots wounds. Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one locally made rifle, 6 AK47 magazines, 110 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and assorted drugs,” he said.

Enenche reiterated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the country will sustain the offensive against the enemies of the nation.