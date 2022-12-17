Troops neutralize bandits, recover arms, ammunition, motorcycles in Kaduna

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have neutralized bandits and recovered arms , ammunition and motorcycles in Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General, Musa Danmadami made available to the press on Saturday in Abuja.

Danmadami revealed that the carried out an offensive operation on identified bandits Camp at KIDANDAN village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State and made contact with bandits, adding that during a fire fight, troops neutralized 2 terrorists.

He said,”Troops of Operation FOREST SANITY on 16 December 2022 carried out an offensive operation on identified bandits Camp at KIDANDAN village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State and made contact with bandits.

“During a fire fight, troops neutralized 2 terrorists, recovered one (1) AK 47 rifle, two (2) AK 47 magazines loaded with fifty two (52) 7.62mm special ammunition, five (5) motorcycles and three (3) mobile phones.”

He added,”Equally, on the same day, troops conducted clearance operation along Road Kaduna-Zaria-Galadimawa and made contact with terrorists at their various camps. On sighting troops, bandits fled, troops destroyed several camps in the general area and recovered three (3) Dane guns,two (2) magazines, one (1) bandolier, nine (9) motorcycles and pairs of military uniforms amongst other items.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation FOREST SANITY and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”