Troops of Operation Thunder Strike neutralized two bandits during a night ambush operation along the Gwagwada-Chikun road in Chikun local government area.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Saturday.

Citing operational feedback, he said, the troops set an opportunity ambush along the route in anticipation of bandits’ movement. The bandits approached on two motorcycles, and on springing the ambush, returned fire in an attempt to charge through.

They were however overwhelmed, and two bandits were neutralized by the troops, while the others retreated with gunshot wounds.

After the operation, the following items were recovered from the scene, along with the corpses of the bandits: One motorcycle, one locally made rifle, a mobile phone and some wraps of Indian Hemp.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with thanks and congratulated the troops on the successful operation, while praising their pro-active disposition.

Citizens are again urged to report any persons seeking medical attention for suspicious injuries in the general area, to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room, on the emergency lines 09034000060 and 08170189999, aruwan said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

