Troops neutralize bandits in Kaduna’s Chikun LG

March 13, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Security 0



Troops Thunder Strike neutralized two bandits during a night ambush along the Gwagwada-Chikun road in Chikun local government area.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, State disclosed this in a statement Saturday.

Citing operational feedback, he said, the troops set an opportunity ambush along the route in anticipation bandits’ movement. The bandits approached on two motorcycles, and on springing the ambush, returned fire in an to .

They however overwhelmed, and two bandits neutralized by the troops, while the others retreated with gunshot wounds.

After the , the following items recovered from the scene, along with the corpses the bandits: One motorcycle, one locally made rifle, a mobile phone and some wraps Indian Hemp.

Governor Nasir noted the report with thanks and congratulated the troops on the successful , while praising their pro-active disposition.

Citizens are again urged to report any persons seeking medical attention for suspicious injuries in the general area, to the State Security Operations Room, on the emergency lines 09034000060 and 08170189999, aruwan said.

Tags: , ,