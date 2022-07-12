Troops neutralize bandits, arrest notorious kidnappers -DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have neutralized bandits and arrested notorious kidnappers and armed robbers in Plateau and Kaduna states.

The Director, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, DHQ, Maj-Gen Benard Onyeuko revealed this in a on Tuesday in Abuja.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko disclosed that the troops of Operation Safe Haven had sustained efforts at maintaining peaceful Sallah celebration.

He revealed that in a joint operation with the Plateau state Police Command, they successfully arrested two notorious kidnappers, and killed bandits who attempted to escape, among others.

According to him, “Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN sustained efforts at maintaining their mandate and ensured a hitch free and peaceful Sallah celebration.

“Notably on 7 and 8 July 2022, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN in conjunction with Plateau State Police Command, arrested 2 x notorious kidnappers, Abdulrazaq Umar and Idris Abdullahi, at Beco Junction Heipang District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State.

“Suspects confessed to have carried out several kidnapping activities within Plateau and Bauchi States including the murder of Alhaji Saleh Abdulhamid (Shaba) at Ex Land Village on 22 Jun 22. Suspects further revealed one Mallam Buhari Umar as the leader of the gang. However, while enroute the criminals hideout, suspects attempted to escape and were neutralized.

“Similarly, on 9 July 2022, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN conducted a raid Operation at MAILAFIA, NISAMA, DOGON FILLI and GIDAN WAYA all in JEMA’A Local Government Area of Kaduna State and arrested 2 x Armed Robbers; Mr George Yakubu and George Joseph aged 26 and 25 years respectively. Items recovered from the suspects includes; 3 x Fabricated AK 47 Riffles, 1 x Knife, 1 x Cutting Hoe, 1 x Cutter and 1 x Spanner amongst others.

“Also, on the same day, troops responded to a distress call that gunmen attacked a Toyota Hummer Bus with Registration Number LFA 322 YR Nasarawa at DOGON FILLI village, JEMA’A Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Troops mobilized to the scene and rescued 9 x passengers who were held hostage.”

He stated that the military high command has commended troops of Operation Safe Haven for their efforts and encouraged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.

