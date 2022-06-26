Troops neutralize bandits, arrest kidnappers, rescue victims in Benue

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have neutralized bandits, arrested suspected kidnappers and rescued kidnap victims in Benue State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, DHQ, Abuja, Maj-Gen Benard Onyeuko made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko stressed that the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have continued to sustain their operational tempo in their Area of Operation in Benue State.

According to him, these have resulted to the Killing of several bandits, arrest of kidnappers and rescue of kidnap victims in various locations across the state, among other notable achievements.

He said,”Notably on 24 June 2024 troops on clearance patrol acting on credible information arrested Four(4) suspected kidnappers at Igumale Council Ward of Ado LGA Benue State namely: Alhaji Abdullahi(18yrs),Sale Hassan (22yrs), Usman Abdullahi(20yrs), Ibrahim Iliyasu (23yrs). All arrested criminals have been handed over to the Police for further necessary action.

“Furthermore, on 26 June 2022 own troops carried a raid operation at a bandits hide out at Mbahuwuhe village in Utange council ward in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue state. During the operation 3 bandits were neutralized and a kidnapped civilian one Mr Auva Tisa who was on blind fold in the hideout was rescued with injuries and he is presently undergoing treatment.

“Several items including 1x motorcycle, 2 cell phones among others were recovered before the hideout was brought down.”

Maj-Gen Onyeuko said the Military high command commended the troops of Op WHIRL STROKE.

He added that the Military high command also encouraged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.

