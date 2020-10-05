Troops neutralize bandits along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, recover arms

Nigerian troops have neutralized bandits along Abuja-Kaduna expressway, the Defence Headquarters said in a statement Monday morning.

According to a statement signed by Major General John Enenche, coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DHQ, troops engaged the bandits killed two of them while many escaped with gunshot wounds.

Enenche said, “In continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and other sundry crimes in the country, troops of Operation Thunder Strike recorded tremendous successes against armed bandits on Sunday 4 October 2020.

“Troops deployed at Rijana acting on credible intelligence on the movement of some suspected bandits towards Abuja-Kaduna expressway, swiftly mobilized to the scene and laid ambush along the suspected bandit’s route.

“Contact was made and the gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior firepower thereby killing 2 while others escaped with gunshots wounds.

“Also, in the course of the encounter, 2 locally made guns were recovered. Currently, troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action,” the statement said.