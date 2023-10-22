Troops neutralize bandit, recover stolen vehicle in Bauchi

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of 33 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have neutralized an armed bandit in an ambush staged against the group on Friday at an identified crossing point in Bura, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi state.

A statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu noted the troops who acted on actionable Intelligence the troops laid in wait for the bandits and unleashed fire on them.

According to him, the operation resulted in the killing of one of the bandits while others fled.

He said,”Acting on actionable Intelligence the troops laid in wait for the bandits and unleashed fire on them, killing one, while others fled with gunshot wounds leaving traces of blood. Troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, 14 live rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, a mobile phone and a fetish amulet from the bandit. Troops are still exploiting the general area, on the trail of the fleeing bandits .

“In another operation the same day, troops responding to a report by a motorist, of a stolen Toyota Corolla car with registration number ABJ 343 KL, have nabbed a gang of 3 Carjackers along the Bauchi – Jos Highway. On receipt of the report, the vigilant troops quickly mounted a snap check point on the highway and successfully intercepted the criminals. However, while attempting to escape on sighting the troops, the criminals, crashed the stolen vehicle.

“The troops swiftly apprehended the criminals and have since handed the suspects and the stolen vehicle over to the Nigerian Police Force for further action.”

