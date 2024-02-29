Troops neutralize 974 terrorists, arrest 621, rescue 466 kidnapped hostages – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters Abuja, says troops have neutralized 974 terrorists, arrested 621 of them and rescued 466 kidnapped hostages within the month of February, 2024.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is determined to eliminate all threats hindering the safety and security of citizens.

Gen. Buba revealed that troops conducted synchronised strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves killing significant number of them.

According to him, within the month under review troops have neutralized 974 terrorists, arrested 621 of them and rescued 466 kidnapped hostages.

He stated,”The armed forces is determined to end terrorism and insecurity across the country and therefore taking concrete steps in the direction. For us , creating a safer environment for citizens translates to eliminating all threat hindering the safety and security of citizens.

“Troops conducted synchronised strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves killing significant number of them. It is possible to say with significant certainty that these strikes have had significant impacted on the terrorist adversely.

“The focus of the armed forces is to conduct its operations in support of national security interest. Consequently, in February troops recorded significant successes in theatres across the 6 geopolitical zero new of the country.

“It is important to state that, in February 2024, troops recorded the following: neutralized 974 terrorists, arrested 621 of them and rescued 466 kidnapped hostages. Furthermore, troops recovered 1,573 assorted weapons, 23,345 assorted ammunitions and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over #8 bn (N8,006,996,894.00) only.

“Breakdown for the month of February includes and is not limited to the following: 640 AK47 rifles, 248 locally fabricated guns, 93 pump action guns, 168 dane guns, 15,120 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 6,102 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 512 rounds of 9mm and 2,132 live cartridges.

“Others are 8,993,245 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,062,635 litres of illegally refined AGO, 18,950 litres of DPK and 45,950 litres of PMS amongst other item.

“Certainly, if these terrorist groups don’t come to the table in peace. The armed forces will continue to punish them with overwhelming military force. It would be recalled that we recently took delivery of additional air platform to further enhance our lethal capabilities.

“Contrary to the opinion of some, troops are making significant strides and recording notable successes in operations across the country. Though it might not seem so to some, the fact remains remarkable progress is being made.”

The DDMO Director appealed to citizens to be patient with the military and the Nigerian government, assuring that the menace of insurgency and other security challenges bedeviling the country will be defeated.

“Overall, I urge citizens to endure today’s pain for our tomorrow’s gain. We should take solace in knowing that, It is all in a bit to make Nigeria great again.

“We can all begin in making Nigeria great again, by taking on the Celebrate Nigeria Challenge. I therefore throw open the Celebrate Nigeria Challenge,” Gen. Buba said.