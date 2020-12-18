Troops neutralize 9  terrorists, capture gun trucks, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The troops of Operation Fire Ball have neutralized 9 Boko Haram terrorists, and captured gun trucks, arms and ammunition in the North East zone of the country.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Brig Gen. Benard Onyeuko disclosed this on Friday.

Onyeuko revealed that the ever vibrant troops of Operation Fire Ball a subsidiary operation under Operation Lafiya Dole have continued to exhibit their dexterity and tactical superiority against remnants of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province criminals within the North East theatre of operation.

He said,”Consequently, in the early hours of 17 December 2020, unconfirmed number of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province in Gun Trucks and foot fighters attacked Army Super Camp 17 at Cross-Kauwa.

“The troops of 401 Special Forces Brigade in a swift reaction knocked out the enemies.

“The superior firepower unleashed by own troops during attack inflicted heavy casualties on the criminals.

“After the decisive encounter, 4 Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals were neutralized while 2 Gun Trucks, one Anti Aircraft Gun and assorted ammunitions were captured.”

Onyeuko further disclosed that earlier, on 16 December 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru came under BHT/ISWAP ambush around Kenuba general area.

According to him, troops swiftly dismounted and engaged the criminals in fierce fight thereby forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray.

He said in the aftermath of the encounter, 5 Boko Haram criminals were neutralized while one BHT Gun truck was destroyed, one Anti Aircraft and 3 AK 47 Rifles were captured from the fleeing criminals.

Onyeuko commended the troops of Operation Fire Ball under Operation Lafiya Dole are highly commended for their continued dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.

He also encouraged them not to relent but build on the successes recorded so far.

Onyeuko assured the entire populace of the North East region of the Nigerian military high command determination to finally rout the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone.

He also encouraged them to avail the troops with credible information that will help in the execution of the operation.

