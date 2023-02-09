Troops neutralize 82 terrorists, arrest 43,  as 340 surrender – DHQ

…Deny oil thieves N128. 2 in Niger-Delta

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, says troops have eliminated 82 terrorists while 340 and their family members surrendered in the North-East zone of Nigeria.

The DHQ also revealed that troops rescued over 59 civilians, arrested 43 terrorists across the troubled zones of the country.

These were made known by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami on Thursday during the bi-weekly media briefing on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies in their effort to tackle insecurity and restore peace in Nigeria

Danmadami who said troops conducted Kinetic and non-kinetic operations across the six geo-political zones of the country, disclosed that troops of Operatikn Hadin Kai has continued to dominate in their operations in the North East region denying Boko Haram terrorists freedom of operations in the zone.

He therefore revealed that within the weeks under review troops eliminated scores of terrorists, arrested many whilea large number of them and their families surrendered.

He said,”TTroops of Operation HADIN KAI have sustained and continue to dominate their general areas of operation. Operational activities were conducted in various villages, towns, cities and communities of Bama, Konduga, Biu, Magumeri, Kukuwa, Kaga, Mafa and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno State. Operation were also conducted at Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State in the North East region of the Country geared towards denying Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province and other criminal element freedom of actions and restore normalcy to the zone. Notably, on 27 Jan 2023, troops conducted fighting patrol to a Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province enclave at Yuwe village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State and made contact with the terrorist. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 17 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists. Troops recovered 1 GPMG, one 36 hand grenade and 77 rounds of belted 7.62mm NATO ammo. Also, on 30 January 23 troops conducted offensive operation to Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists enclave at villages within Bama and Mafa Local Government Areas of Borno State troops made contact with the terrorist. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 3 terrorists, and rescued 10 civilians, recovered 13 dane guns, 316 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm ammunition, 7 rounds of 7.62mm special, one terrorist flag and a bag of drugs amongst others.

“Also, on the 28 January 2023, troops arrested 4 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province logistic supplier at Maina Hari in Biu Local Governmnet Area of Borno State. Troops recovered a vehicle conveying 13 jerrycans of Automotive Gas Oil, 2 mobile phones and the sum of Five Thousand Naira (N5,000.00) only. Equally, on same day, troops responded to credible information on the presence of suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist collaborators at Benisheik market in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State. Troops while on surveillance at the market arrested 13 suspects in a vehicle loaded with food items. Troops recovered the vehicle with 20 wraps of cannabis, 3 cartons of biscuit, 6 mobile phones, 6 jack knives and the sum of Seventy Two Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty Naira (72,250.00) only.

“Equally, on 4 February 2023, troops raided a Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists enclave at BALANGE Village at the fringes of SIMBISA Forest in GWOZA LGA of Borno state. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 5 terrorists and rescued 55 civilians. Troops also recovered one GPMG and 19 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo. Also on 6 February 23, troops responded to intelligent report on Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists activities and conducted several Artillery fire missions on TUMBUN BAREBARE, TUMBUN MATA, KAYE KURA, KWATAN YOBE and DUMBA areas in KUKAWA LGA of BORNO State. Following the artillery fire mission, feedbacks received later revealed that about 42 terrorists were confirmed dead as a result of the fire mission.

“Cumulatively, within the period under review, troops in the North East region recovered 2 GPMG, 1 AK47, 13 dane guns, 3 AK47 Magazines, one bandolier, 316 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm PKT ammunition, 37 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one 36 hand grenade , 77 rounds of belted 7.62mm NATO ammo, one belted 18 x 7.62mm x51mm ball ammo, 19 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 2 jack knives, 11 bicycles, 1 vehicle,1 motorcycle, 20 wraps of cannabis, the sum of N77,260 as well as a vehicle loaded with food items and other sundry items. Troops equally neutralized 56 terrorists, arrested 17 terrorists and 9 Boko terrorist logistics suppliers. Troops also rescued 59 civilians while a total of 340 terrorist and members of their families, comprising 12 adult males, 133 adult females and 195 children surrendered to troops at different locations of the North East theatre of operation. All recovered items, apprehended criminals and rescued civilians were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while captured terrorists and surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province and members of their families are been profiled for further action.”

Danmadami said troops in the North Central zone of the Country have continued to crack down on the nefarious activities of terrorists and other criminal elements in their general area of operation.

According to him, troops conducted operational activities in villages and towns in Mangu, Bokkos, Bassa and Kanam Local Government Areas of Plateau State as well as in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He said troops also conducted operational activities in Ukum and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State and Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“Consequently, within the weeks in focus, troops neutralized 5 terrorists, arrested 10 terrorists and one gunrunner. Troops also recovered 36 cows, 10 motorcycles, 3 mobile phones, 2 knives and 8 empty cases of 7.62mm special ammunition,” he said.

Danmadami further said troops of operation Hadarin Daji in the North West zone of the country have sustained operational activities through the conduct of fighting patrols, raid and clearance operations to clear bandits and terrorist enclaves within various towns, Local Government Areas and States within the zone.

He said on 29 January 2023, troops on fighting patrol made contact with terrorist along Polewire and Layin Doka in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to him, following a fire fight, troops neutralized one terrorist and recovered one AK 47 rifle and 2 motorcycles.

“Also on 30 January 2023, troops encountered terrorist at a crossing point at Rugar Baba village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized one terrorist and recovered one AK47 rifle, 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 2 mobile phones, assorted charms and the sum of N1,075 only amongst others items. Also on 27 January 2023, troops intercepted 2 suspects in a vehicle at Yahaya village in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are arms couriers to terrorist.

“Troops recovered one vehicle, 6 AK47 rifles, 27 AK47 magazines, 3 mobile phones, 3 MTN sim cards, one NIN card, one drivers license, receipt of cash transfer and the sum of N64,650.00 only.

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in review, troops in the North West zone recovered 12 AK47 rifles, 16 locally made pistols, one FN rifle, 48 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 12 rounds of 9mm ammo, 11 cartridges, 8 empty cases of 7.62mm special ammo, 27 AK 47 magazines, 10 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, one Boafeng radio, 1 vehicle, 3 MTN sim cards, one NIN card, 1 driver’s license, receipt of cash transfer, 66 cows, 18 sheep and assorted charms. Troops equally, neutralized 16 terrorists and arrested 7 suspected terrorists,” he said.

Danmadami also revealed that troops of the Joint Task Force, operation Delta Safe and other Operations in the South South zone of the country have continued the war against oil theft and illegal refineries and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta region through aggressive and increased tempo in raids and clearance operations as well as patrol amongst other activities.

He said the land, maritime, and air component of the operation Delta Safe conducted operational activities at the creeks, waterways, high sea, towns, cities of Bayelsa, Delta and River State to checkmate the activities of criminal element and deny them freedom of action.

Consequently, he said troops of operation Delta Safe in the conduct of operation Octopus Grip and other operations discovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites, equipment and petroleum products as well as apprehended some suspected criminals.

“Notably, on 31 January 2023, base on credible information, troops raided a suspected cultish hideout at Ikot Anang community in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and arrested 3 suspects. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect belong to Debang cult group who are notorious for armed robbery and snatching of motorcycles in the community.

“Also, on 30 January 2023, troops discovered and destroyed 10 bags and 5 x 25 litres jerrican of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil along Tuomo-Atamasa flow line in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State as well as recovered a loaded doubled barrel gun. Equally, on 3 February 23 based on credible information, troops discovered and destroyed an illegal refining site, 7 metal ovens, 12 metal drums, 10 dugout pits, 6 storage tanks and 47 cellophane bags containing illegally refined products. Cumulatively, within the weeks under review, troops discovered and destroyed 40 illegal refining sites, 136 storage facilities, 66 ovens, 39 wooden boats, one generator, 11 vehicles and 2 tricycles. Additionally, troops recovered 222,000 litres of suspected crude oil, 83,000 litres of illegal refined Automotive Gas Oil and 1000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene while 53 suspected economic saboteurs were arrested.

“All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action. It is worthy to note that the sum One Hundred and Twenty Eight Million Two Hundred and Sixty Thousand Nine Hundred and Ninety Naira (N128,260,990.00) only were denied oil thieves.

“Equally, the air component of Operation DELTA SAFE conducted air interdiction operations to several illegal refining sites and creeks at Lelekiri, Owoko and Biemekiri in Rivers State as well as Ogiritoro in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State between 30 January to 3 February 2023. Over head the air crew observed some site to be active with illegal refining activities at the locations, while some were observed to have been abandoned.

“The active targets locations were engaged with weapons and the location were observed to have exploded in an inferno after the strike, while the illegal refining equipment were equally destroyed,” he said.

In the South-East region of the country, he said troops and other security agents have sustained the offensive against the activities of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals in the South East zone of the Country.

He said,”Consequently, within the weeks under review, troops recovered 3 AK47 rifle, one dane gun, one double barrel gun, one SMG, one tear gas launcher, 6 locally made pistol, 22 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 11 AK47 magazines, 260 rounds of 223 Remington ammunition, one travor 21 rifle loaded with 23 rounds of 5.56mm ammo,11 expended cartridges, political banners, one vehicle, Nigerian police personnel uniforms, combat boots IPOB flyers , 3 motorcyles, and 2 mobile phones amongst others items.

“Troops equally neutralized 4 terrorists and arrested 9 terrorists. All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.”

Danmadami said troops of Operation AWATSE have sustained the fight against criminal elements in the South West zone of the country.

He said on 27 January 2023, based on credible intelligence, troops conducted search operations to AJ Danpullo transport motor park at Iddo in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos State and arrested 1 suspected criminal who was to waybill some arms in his possession.

“Troops recovered from the suspect, 1 hand grenade, 25 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 1 roll of wire alongside other items suspected to be used for Improvised Explosive Devices. Equally, on 30 January and 1 February 2023, troops raided some communities in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State and arrested 120 suspected drug peddlers.

“Troops recovered 1 locally fabricated pistol, 10kg of cannabis, 5 grains of methamphetamine, 3 Kg of tramadol, 8 mobile phones, assorted charms amongst other items. All recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authority,” he said.

Danmadami conveyed the military high command commendations on troops efforts in the various theatres of operations across the nation.

He acknowledged the media community for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to “our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas.”













