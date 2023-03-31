Troops neutralize 5 terrorists, recover arms, ammunition in Kaduna

…Others fled with gunshot injuries

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have neutralized 5 terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in Kaduna State.

The Director of the Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Major General Musa Danmadami made this known in a statement on Friday.

Danmadami stated that troops conducted ambush operation at suspected bandit routes and killed 5 terrorist after a fierce fire fight.

He stated,”Troops of Operation FOREST SANITY on 31 March 2023 conducted ambush operation at suspected bandit routes along Road KANTI – TANTATU in KUBUSU Forest in CHIKUN Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Troops made contact with terrorists. Following a fierce fire fight, troops neutralized five (5) terrorist while others fled with gunshot injuries. Troops exploited the general area and recovered four (4) AK 47 rifles, four (4) AK 47 magazines, twenty-two (22) rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and two (2) motorcycles among other sundry items.

“Also on the same day, troops while on fighting patrol to KASO general area in KAJURU Local Government Area of Kaduna State meet with terrorists. The terrorists mounted on motorcycles on sighting troops fled abandoning some of their weapons. Troops recovered two (2) magazines of AK 47 rifles, two (2) rounds of 7.62 mm special, one (1) matchet, two (2) mobile phones and assorted charms.”

Danmadami added,”The military high command commends troops of Operation FOREST SANITY and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”