Troops  neutralize 5 bandits, recover 10 motorcycles in Kaduna State 

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch, have neutralized five bandits and recovered 10 motorcycles in Kaduna State.

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lt-Col Musa Yahaya confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Yahaya said the operation was conducted to create conducive environment for peaceful and successful general elections and deny bandits freedom of action in 1 Division Area of Responsibility.

“The highly motivated troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch dealt heavy blow on bandits and other criminal elements in Kaduna state.

“In the very aggressive fighting patrol that lasted over 48 hours, the troops successfully cleared Mando-Sabon Birni-Maidaro -Dogon Dawa, Galadimawa, Saulawa, Farin Ruwa and Polewire villages in Birnin Gawri and Chikun Local Government Areas in the state.