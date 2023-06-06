Troops neutralize 4 bandits, recover arms, ammunition in Zamfara

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji has naturalized 4 bandits and recovered arms and ammunition in Zamfara state.

Director of the Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami who revealed this in a statement on Tuesday, said troops conducted ambush operation. to bandits hideout in Kumbo village in Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara state.

According to him, during the encounter, troops made contact with bandits, and a fierce fire fight ensued during which Troops neutralized four terrorists.

Danmadami said,”Today 6 June 2023, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted ambush operation to bandits hideout at KUMBO village in BUKKUYUM Local Government Area of Zamfara State. During an encounter, troops made contact with bandits and a fierce fire fight ensued during which troops neutralized (4) four terrorists and recovered four (4) AK 47 rifles, two (2) AK 47 rifle magazines, twenty six (26) rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunitions, and four (4) motorcycles amongst other sundry items.”

He added,”The military high command commends troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area.”