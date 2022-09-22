Troops neutralize 36 terrorists, as 368 surrender in North-East

By Chimezie Godfrey

No fewer than 368 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized as 36 were neutralized in the North East zone of Nigeria.

This was made known by the Director ,Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. Musa Danmadami in Abuja on Thursday during the bi-weekly briefing of Defence Correspondents on troops activities and operational successes being recorded in the various operational theaters of the 6 geo-political zones of the Country.

Danmadami disclosed that in the past 2 weeks troops in the various theatre of operations conducted several kinetic and non-kinetic operations with significant results recorded.

He therefore revealed that 368 terrorists including their family members have surrendered to troops in the North East zone, adding that over 36 of them have been neutralized, while over 58 have been arrested.

He said,”Troops of Operation HADIN KAI theatre of operation have sustained aggressive operations to deny terrorists further freedom of action. In furtherance to this, troops conducted fighting patrols, ambushes and clearance operations at communities, villages and towns in Kukawa, Monguno, Kaga, Dikwa, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Mafa, Konguda, Bama and Guzamala Local Government Areas all in Borno State. Of significant was the neutralization of 2 key Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province commander on the 12th and 15th September 2022 identified as Abu Asiya and Abu Ubaida (A Qaid) at Parisu and Sheruri general area in Sambisa forest respectively.

“Consequently, within the period in review, troops neutralized 36 terrorists, rescued 130 civilians and arrested 46 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists as well as 12 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province logistic suppliers.

“Furthermore, 21 AK47 rifles, 163 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 RPG bombs, 25 dane guns, 4 unexplosive ordinance store, 2 bandoliers, 10 solar panels, 23 bicycles, 10 motorcycles, 1 tricycle, 19 cell phones, 28 torch lights, bags of assorted grains, 122 rustled sheep, and the sum of N 203,125.00 were recovered among other items.

“Equally, a total of 368 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province criminals and their families comprises of 53 adult males, 116 adult females and 214 children surrendered to own troops at different locations in the theatre. All recovered items, rescued civilians and apprehended suspected terrorists were handed over to the relevant authority for further action while surrendered Boko Haram Terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action.”

In a related development, Danmadami further revealed that the air component of Operation Hadin Kai on 9 September 2022 while acting on credible intelligence conducted air interdiction operation at Somalia in Sambisa Forest and bombarded a terrorist critical facility.

According to him, the air strike inflicted deadly casualty on the terrorists as feedback revealed that several of the terrorists were neutralized while several structures were destroyed after the strike. “Similar operation was carried out on terrorist enclaves at Abdallari, Mafa, Zanari and Tumbun Baba between 10 and 14 September 2022, the airstrikes led to the neutralization of several terrorists with several of their structures destroyed in the strikes,” he said.

Danmadami stressed that troops also recorded laudable achievements in curbing insecurity in the other geo-political zones of the country.

He extended the appreciation of the military high command to troops efforts in the various theatres of operation across the Country.

“On a final note, I wish to convey the military high command commendations on the troops efforts in the various theatres of operation across the Country. The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to return peace to our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace are hereby appreciated, for the support given to the Armed Forces and security agencies in the conduct of our operations, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of enemies of our beloved nation, in their respective locality,”Danmadami said.

