Troops neutralize 3 bandits, recover arms, ammunition in Benue

By Chimezie Godfrey

The troops of Operation Accord have neutralized 3 bandits and recoverd arms and ammunition, while others escaped with gunshot wounds in Benue state.

Maj. Gen. John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, revealed this on Monday.

According to Enenche, troops of sector one, Operation Whirl Stroke, yesterday, 6 December, 2020 responded to a distress call from local vigilante members reporting ongoing attack by suspected armed herdsmen on Tsehombe-Adaka village.

He disclosed that the troops immediately mobilized to the location leading to a shoot out between troops and bandits.

According to him, the gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits by superior firepower, following which troops successfully neutralised 3 of the armed bandits while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He mentioned that the troops recovered one AK 47 rifle loaded with one magazine containing 5 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

Enenche stressed that the gallant troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols to deter further attacks, while efforts are ongoing to locate and neutralise other bandits that might still be hibernating in the area.

He enjoined members of the general public to continue to provide credible information to the troops operating within their localities.