Troops neutralize 28 terrorists, arrest 92 as military assures Nigerians

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, Major General Edward Buba has assured that the Nigerian military is strategically located to curtail insecurity across the country.

Gen. Buba made the assertion during the bi-weekly briefing on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in collaboration with other security agencies against terrorism, banditry, oil theft among other criminalities across the various geo-political zones of the country.

He disclosed that so far in the past two weeks troops have neutralized 28 terrorists and arrested 92 of them among other notable successes recorded in the fight against insecurity and other criminal elements in Nigeria.

He said,”The military is strategically located to curtail insecurity in any party of the country. Accordingly, troops will continue to respond with overwhelming military force against any group that threatens the safety of citizens and troops alike.

“The men and women of the military will continue to put themselves in harm’s way, time and time again in order to protect our great nation.

During the week leading to the 17th of August, which is today, the military in the course of its operations neutralized 28 terrorists while 92 of them were arrested, six gunrunners, three kidnappers, six collaborators, and seven perpetrators of oil theft. Troops also rescued 82 kidnapped hostages and denied oil thieves estimated value of over N870 million naira.

“Troops equally recovered 108 weapons and 556 ammunition. The breakdown of these weapons and ammunition are as follows; AK47 riffles 22, PKT gun 1, pump action gun 6, dane gun 4, fabricated riffles 1, rocket propelled guns 1, hand grenade 44, amongst others.

“It is stating the obvious that the Armed Forces possesses the power and the will to hunt down those who wish to bring harm to our citizens.

“The ongoing operation is a direct message to those who question the resolve of the military. It is also a message to members of the violent extremist groups that think that they can hide.They can be rest assured that others will raise their sons and daughters, that is if they have sons and daughters.”

