Troops neutralize 24 terrorists, apprehend 39 collaborators, logistics suppliers, others in North-East

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have neutralized 24 terrorists, and apprehends 39 collaborators and logistics suppliers in the North-East.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ),Abuja, Brig-Gen Abdullahi Haruna Ibrahim disclosed this Thursday during the bi-weekly briefing of the media on successes recorded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), and other security agencies in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other security challenges across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Brig-Gen Ibrahim noted that troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East zone of the country have continued to intensify operations against terrorists including their logistics suppliers and collaborators.

He said in pursuit of this, between 17 and 18 June 2023, troops in conjunction with hybrid forces conducted fighting patrols to Kashimeri general area and cleared terrorists enclaves at Ajikawuri, Kuramari, Mbbalari, Kashimari, Muskanari, Gajibo Maila in Konduga, Dikwa, Gwoza, Bama, Ngala and Mobbar Local Government Areas of Borno State.

He revealed that during the operations, troops made contact with the terrorists and neutralized 5 terrorists, captured 3 while other fled. Troops also recovered 3 AK47 rifles, 2 dane guns, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1 x 36 hand grenade, 1 Unexploded Explosive Ordinance, 3 motorcycles, 3 bags of grains and other valuable items.

He also said that the on 22 June 2023, following intelligence report on terrorists crossing from Cameroon to Nigeria, troops laid ambush along Bula Yobe-Darel Jamel in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State and made contact with the terrorists. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 5 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and recovered 1 bag each of flour and detergent.

Furthermore, Ibrahim said between 15 and 20 June 2023, troops arrested 10 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists collaborators and suppliers at different locations within the general area of operations and recovered some logistic supplies meant for the terrorists include mosquito nets, mosquito coils, 2 bags of sugar and the sum of Two Hundred and Forty Six Thousand Two Hundred and Thirty Five Naira (N246,235.00) only.

Among other notable achievements, he disclosed that 24 terrorists were killed,10 of them arrested, including 39 collaborators and logistic suppliers.

He said,”Moreso, on 18 June 2023, troops arrested 2 suspected gun runners at Njimtilo check point along Maiduguri – Damaturu in Maiduguri Local Government Area of Borno State and recovered 500 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1 locally made pistol, 1 vehicle, 3 mobile phones, 2 jack knives and other sundry items.

“Also, on 4 July 2023, troops in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force conducted ambush operation at Mandara mountain, in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. Following the operation, troops ambush and neutralized a notorious Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists commander identified as NAOIB Gambo Jundullah and recovered 1 AK47 rifle loaded with 4 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

“Equally, due to troops offensive operations against terrorists in the theatre of operations a total of 967 terrorists comprising of 82 adult males, 354 adult females and 531 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the joint area of operations.

“Consequently, within the weeks in focus troops recovered 19 AK47 rifles, 1 HK 21 rifle, 4 dane guns, 1 locally made pistol, 1 Unexploded Explosive Ordinance, 15 AK47 magazines, 582 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 41 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 25 cartridges and 1 tear gas. Other items recovered include 2 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists uniforms, 4 mini solar panels, 2 wooden boats, 2 cutlasses, 3 daggers, 26 mobile phones, 5 blankets, cooking utensils, 15 livestock, 4 motorcycles, 3 bags of grains, 2 bags of sugar, 5 cartons of dry fish, 1 bag of flour, 1 bag of detergent, 3 vehicle, 4 motorcycles, 6 bicycles, 617 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit, 30 litres of groundnut oil, 2 bags of fertilizer, 56 sheets of zinc, mosquito nets, mosquito coils, box of matches and other valuable items as well as the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty Four Thousand Eight Hundred and Seventy Five Naira (N354,875.00) only.

“Troops also neutralized 24 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, captured 10, apprehended 39 collaborators and logistics suppliers and rescued 35 kidnapped civilians.

“All recovered items, arrested Boko Haram Terrorists logistics suppliers and rescued civilians have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action while captured terrorists and surrendered Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families were profiled and documented for further action.”

Gen. Ibrahim added that the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted air interdiction operation at Jango in Borno State.

“The location was observed to be active with terrorists activities. Accordingly, the location was bombarded and following the feedback of information revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with their structure destroyed in the air strike.

“Also, between 22 and 26 June 2023, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted air interdiction operation at terrorists hideout at Tumbun Shitu, Arina Chiki a known terrorist hideout in Southern Tumbuns of Borno State.

“In these operation, human intelligent reported movement of Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists to Arina Chiki due to fighting with the Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’adati wal-Jihad (JAS) faction.

“It was further revealed that the location serves as the ammunition dump, training ground and logistics hub for the Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists.

“Consequently, the locations was bombarded with bombs, neutralized several terrorists and destroyed their structures in the air strike. Similarly, between 22 and 27 June 2023, a similar air interdiction operation was conducted at identified terrorists locations in Jango, Kundesana in Mandara mountains and AL Jabbari in Borno State.

“In these location, Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance footage confirmed clusters of active structures with some terrorists activities. Accordingly, the targets was bombarded. Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with their structures destroyed during the operation,” he said.

He conveyed the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts and resilient of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country.

He said the media community was also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in their quest to restore peace and security to the country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas,” he said.

