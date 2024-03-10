Troops neutralize 20 terrorists, destroy 50 IPOB/ESN hideout tents in South-East 

Troops have eliminated 20 IPOB/ESN terrorists and destroyed 50 of their hideout tents in South-East region of the country.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement on Sunday, the Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, Maj-Gen Edward Buba disclosed that the combined troops of Operation UDO KA with Nigeria Police, Department of State Security Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps conducted a raid/clearance operations to the IPOB/ESN violent extremists/terrorists in Mother Valley, Orsu LGA of Imo State.

According to him, the team cleared about 50 IPOB/ESN hideout tents in the valley including terrorists Supreme Headquarters and their Command and Control Centre as well as its Military Council Headquarters.

Buba said troops also, cleared Buteuzor’s hideout/residence office, logistic base, temple and shrine. The hideouts was well concealed with foliage that affords the criminals cover from air surveillance in order to prevent monitoring and detection.

He said,”The Valley had sufficient power supply for the camps. The terrorist hibernating there, reared animals and also owned farms in order to be self sustaining to live and fight. During the operations, troops also encountered several command IEDs and ditches along the axis to the camp.

“All were detonated and ditches covered with excavator before reaching the camp. The location is identified to be the supreme headquarters, command and control centre as well as the Military Council Headquarters of IPOB/ESN.

“During the operations, troops made contact with terrorists. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 20 terrorists and recovered several quantities of assorted weapons such as G3 rifles, AK47 rifles, auto pump action guns, double barrel guns, locally made pistols and RPG bombs.”

Gen. Buba also said troops recovered assorted ammunition destroyed all camps, hideouts and shrines in the location.

“Troops also recovered assorted ammunition which include 226 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 216 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 172 live cartridges, 4 AK47 magazines and 3 G3 magazines. Others items recovered include: several quantities of IEDs (OGBUNIGWE), POS devices, baofeng radios, mobile phones, handheld IEDs, CCTV cameras, inverter and batteries. Additional items include,Biafra flags amongst others.

“Troops destroyed all camps, hideouts and shrines in the location. The location was also litter with shallow graves indicative of Idol worshipping and ritual killings. The ritual killings at the camp accounts for the several cases of missing persons in the region.

“The recovered items are being processed and analyzed for their intelligence value. Nevertheless, troops are sustaining the momentum and going in pursuit of the terrorists and their cohorts, dislodging them from their enclaves,” he stated.

