Troops neutralize 2 bandits, recover arms, ammunition in Kaduna – DHQ

Arrest bandit leader errand boy

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity in conjunction with Defence Headquarters Special Forces have apprehended a bandit leader errand boy and neutralized two bandits in Kaduna State.

In a statement made a available to newsmen on Tuesday, the Director of the Defence Media Operations (DMO), Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami revealed that the errand boy was sent to purchase quantity one thousand (1,000) rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunitions.

Danmadami further disclosed that in a follow up operation, troops killed 2 bandits, and recovered arms and ammunition, assorted and the sum of two hundred thousand naira (200,000) amongst other sundry items.

He said,”On 10 April 2023, based on credible intelligence, troops of Operation FOREST SANITY in conjunction with Defence Headquarters Special Forces apprehended a bandit leader errand boy at Mando community in Gabi Local Government Area of Kaduna. The errand boy who was sent to purchase quantity one thousand (1,000) rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunitions.

“In a follow up operation troops in ambush position engaged bandits on arrival at a collection point with superior fire power and neutralized 2 bandits.

“Troops recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles, six (6) AK 47 rifle magazines, two hundred and fifty (250) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, assorted charms and the sum of two hundred thousand naira (200,000) amongst other sundry items.”

Danmadami stated that the military high command commended troops of Operation Forest Sanity and encouraged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.