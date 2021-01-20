Troops neutralize 2 bandits in Kaduna

By Chimezie Godfrey

The troops of Operation Accord have neutralized two bandits in Kaduna state.

This was revealed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj. Gen. John Enenche.

He said, “Following actionable and credible intelligence on movement of bandits, troops of Operation ACCORD, yesterday, 18 January 2021, successfully neutralized 2 armed bandits along Sabon- Iche- Kagarko road in Kaduna State.

“Own source affirmed that the suspects are part of the notorious bandits that have been terrorising the area.

“The gallant troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.”

Enenche assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the country are neutralized and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones.