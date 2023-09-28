Troops neutralize 191 terrorists, apprehend 184, as 104 surrender – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Military has neutralized 191 terrorists, arrested 184, while 104 surrendered says Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja.

The Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO) Major General Edward Buba who disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in collaboration with other security agencies recorded significant success in the fight against terrorism, oil theft, and kidnapping among other criminalities across the country.

Maj-Gen. Buba noted that military operations were conducted in the various geo-political zones of the country, adding that as a result of these operations several terrorists were killed, and arrested, while others surrendered due to intensified onslaught by the military.

He also disclosed that the military descended heavily on economic saboteurs in the Niger-Delta region of the country which resulted to the destruction of several illegal refining sites and denial of oil thieves crude worth over N388million, among others.

He said,”About ongoing operations in the last one week, the military neutralized 191 terrorists. Troops then arrested 184 terrorists, 22 perpetrators of oil theft ,rescued 91 kidnapped hostages while a total of 104 BH/ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered to troops across theaters of Operation. Troops denied oil thieves of an estimate sum of Three Hundred and Eighty Eight Million Four Hundred and Sixty Nine Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty Naira ( N 388,469,650.00).

“Additionally, troops recovered 209 assorted weapons and 2,894 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: 46 AK47 rifles, 8 G3 rifle, one SMG, one PKT gun, 11 locally made rifles, 8 dane gun, 2 locally made revolvers, 9 locally fabricated Ak47 rifles, one locally made SMG, 2 high grade military rifles, 3 locally made IED launchers, 3 locally made pistols, one x 36 hand grenade, IEDs, 5 Ak47 rifles loaded with 113 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 837 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 289 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 275 rounds of 9mm ammo and 43 live cartridges.

“Others are: one unserviceable FN rifle, 22 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 4 rounds of 7.62mm special (refilled), 32 magazines, 3 G3 magazines, 45 empty cases of 7.62mm NATO ammo, daggers, 15 cutlasses, 14 vehicles, 9 motorcycles, 7 bicycles, 4 fragmental jackets, one tripod, 2 boafeng radios, 24 mobile phones and the sum of N 55,798,105.00.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 38 dugout pits, 21 boats, 57 storage tanks, 3 tapping hoses, 4 drum receivers, 89 cooking ovens, 6 pumping machine, 3 outboard engines and 34 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 696,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 54,400 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,200 litres PMS.”

Gen. Buba stressed that the armed forces remains unperturbed by the evil machinations of these extremist groups, adding that their nefarious tactics have been exposed for what it truly is, which is a mere ploy to self-enrichment through killings.

“Accordingly, our message to these individuals and groups, is that we have clocked your game and are laser-focused on pursuing peace, by the pursuit of those that threaten the peace in the country,” he said.

