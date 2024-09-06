Troops neutralize 152 terrorists, arrest 109, rescue 91 abductees in one week – DHQ

As the war against insurgency and other security challenges rages on, troops have eliminated no fewer than 152 terrorists, arrested 109, and rescued 91 kidnapped hostages.

By Chimezie Godfrey

As the war against insurgency and other security challenges rages on, troops have eliminated no fewer than 152 terrorists, arrested 109, and rescued 91 kidnapped hostages.

The Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, Maj-Gen Edward Buba revealed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

Maj-Gen Buba noted that troops are sustaining the momentum to achieve victory against terrorists, insurgents, violent extremists and others perpetrating insecurity in the country.

He stated,”The war against terrorists, insurgents, violent extremists and others perpetrating insecurity in the country wages and troops are sustaining the momentum to achieve victory. Indeed, the armed forces is steadily progressing towards the goal of total destruction of all these elements.

“Given recent events, the military learns every day and makes improvements on ways to better deal with threat situations posed by these terror groups. Troops are moving in against the terrorist and denying them freedom of action.

“During the week, troops carried out surgical operations against two prominent terrorist commanders and decimated their strongholds. Namely, Sadiku Enclave in Tsora Hill in Safana LGA of Katsina State and Alhaji Yusuf Enclave at Yadi Forest in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State.

“Furthermore, troops crippled crude oil theft activities at the following locations through air interdiction: Bugama, Idama, Cawtorne Channel and Krakrama, all in Rivers State. Troops also apprehended 2 female terrorists collaborators responsible for negotiations with relatives of victims for ransom.

“Overall, troops operations during the week resulted in 152 terrorists neutralised, 109 arrested and 91 hostages rescued. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Seven Hundred and Ninety Five Million Six Hundred and Eighty Three Thousand Three Hundred and Ninety Five Naira (N795,683,395.00)) only.”

Gen. Buba added,”Furthermore, troops recovered 183 weapons, 4,443 ammunitions. The breakdown as follows: 95 AK47 rifles, 35 locally fabricated guns, 76 dane guns, One GPMG, 2 PKT guns, 4,131 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 165 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 115 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 28 cartridges, 53 assorted arms and 197 assorted ammunitions. Others are 725,920 litres of stolen crude oil and 475,250 litres of illegally refined AGO amongst other items.

“On the whole, the gallant men and women of the armed forces continue to take pride in putting themselves in harms way to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

“Citizens on the other hand, must constantly see the need to show support for troops to win the war.”