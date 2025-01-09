Troops neutralised 310 terrorists in Lake Chad region – MNJTF Commander

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), says it has neutralised 310 terrorists and dismantled critical logistics bases in Lake Chad region.

By Hamza Suleiman

Troops of the task force killed the terrorists during Operation Lake Sanity 2, a major offensive designed to combat insurgency in the region.

The Force Commander, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Salau stated this during the Operation Lake Sanity 2 Medal Parade held on Wednesday at the MNJTF Headquarters in Farcha, N’Djamena, Chad.

He said the MNJTF has recorded successes, and aided the repatriation of over 30,000 refugees and internally displaced persons, which facilitated their return to communities and restored normalcy in their lives.

Salau said the operation conducted between April 23 and July 22, 2024, resulted in dismantling critical terrorists’ logistic bases, killed 310 terrorists, and arrested 160 logistic suppliers and informants.

“Additionally, over 800 terrorists and their families surrendered, indicating a decline in support for terrorism”.

While acknowledging the contributions of the operations such as Amnifakat, Gamma Aiki, Yankin Tafki 1 and 2, and Lake Sanity 2, Salau attributed the feat to the support by the troops contributing countries and the Lake Chad Basin Development Commission.

“Collaboration among ground troops and air forces from Cameroon, Chad, and Nigeria formed six formidable task force united against terrorism. Limited air support from the Nigerien Republic also contributed to the operation’s success,”he said.

He said that compensation ceremonies were previously held for fallen and injured soldiers in Cameroon and Nigeria, with a similar ceremony planned for Sector 2 in Chad to honor their memories.

According to Salau, the ceremony held in Chad seeks to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by soldiers during Operation Lake Sanity 2, where several troops lost their lives and injured.

Salau commended development partners for their supports towards enhancing regional security and stability.

Chadian Minister of Defense, Mr Issaka Malloua Djamous, reiterated commitment to peace and security in the region.

Djamous described Operation Lake Sannity as a pivotal in the fight against Boko Haram, highlighting the destruction of terrorists’ bases, thus preventing numerous threats.

He tasked troops to intensify vigilance against evolving terrorists’ strategies, stressing the need for an enhanced human and material capacities.

The minister lauded the European Union and other partners in providing training and equipment, and called for closer regional cooperation and collective commitment among member states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by the governors of the Lake Chad Countries, Chief of Defense of the Lake Chad countries, traditional Leaders and other top government functioneries. (NAN)