Troops neutralise terrorists in Kaduna forest – Army

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday smoked out terrorists hibernating in Yadi Forest in Kaduna State, during the deep clearance operations into remote forest general area.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops encountered an ambush staged by the terrorists but swiftly responded with heavy volume of fire, neutralising one of them, while others scattered.

He said the gallant troops recovered two Ak 47 Rifles, six Ak 47 Magazines, five rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 331 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 PKT Machine Gun ammunition, and two PKT Machine Gun ammunition links in the encounter.

According to him, other items recovered include three motorbikes, two power generating sets, two desert camouflage and a pair of desert boots.

“Others include leg and hand chains used for fastening kidnap victims, nine baofeng radios with nine chargers, one talisman vest, an International Passport, two voter’s cards and two National Identity cards, among other items,” he said.

Nwachukwu said the roops destroyed the terrorists’ camps, which were carefully concealed along the river lines.

He added that the troops were still on the trail of the fleeing terrorists to rid the forest of terrorists’ activities in a renewed effort to restore peace and stability.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies, as we work together to combat terrorism in our country,” he said. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje