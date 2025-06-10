Troops neutralise terrorist Kingpin, Jidda, dozens in Yobe, Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have neutralised a notorious ISWAP terrorist commander, Malam Jidda, along with scores of his fighters in a coordinated air and ground operations

By: Hamza Suleiman

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have neutralised a notorious ISWAP terrorist commander, Malam Jidda, along with scores of his fighters in a coordinated air and ground operations in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe and the Timbuktu Triangle in Borno.

This is contained in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Tuesday by Capt. Reuben Kovangiya, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai.

According to the statement, the operation was launched on June 9 in Ngazalgana area of Gujba LGA, with close air support from the Air Component of OPHK.

“Malam Jidda, who was identified as the Ameer of Ngorgore and Malumti villages, met his end during a fierce engagement with troops, who overpowered the terrorists with superior firepower,”the statement said.

The statement noted that some terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds, while others were neutralised during a follow-up encounter in the Timbuktu Triangle, where troops conducted a snap ambush operation.

“In the course of continued exploitation in the Mallamfatori general area of Abadam LGA, where recent offensives had been recorded, troops discovered more bodies of neutralised terrorists and recovered array of arms and equipment,”it added.

It listed recovered items to include: AK-47 rifles, motorcycles, rocket-propelled gun tubes, magazines, large quantities of ammunition, hand grenades, hand-held radios, and other logistical items.

The army spokesman noted that the renewed offensive underlines the effectiveness of the ongoing counter-insurgency efforts by Operation Hadin Kai, supported by precise and timely air strikes.

He reaffirmed the Theatre Command’s commitment to the completely defeat Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents and the restoration of peace and security in the North-East. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)