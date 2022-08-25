Troops neutralise several terrorists, apprehend others in NC, NW

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters says troops operating in various operations have eliminated several terrorists in the North Central and North West in the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made this known at the bi-weekly news briefing of the Defence Headquarters on Thursday in Abuja.

In the North Central, Danmadami said troops of Operation Whirl Punch had sustained the momentum to deny terrorists freedom of action in their joint operation area.

He said the military had in an air interdiction eliminated scores of terrorists in their enclave at Kurebe in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger.

According to him, the terrorists had assembled for a meeting hosted by a notorious terrorist leader, Aminu Duniya.

Danmadami also revealed that troops of Guards Brigade on Aug. 13, nabbed eight suspected terrorists from their hideout at Deidei Abattoir and Dupka village in the Federal Capital Territory.

He added that troops of Operation Safe Haven in conjunction with vigilantes and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, had eliminated seven terrorists between Aug. 14 and Aug. 17.

According to him, the terrorists were killed during operations at Mum village in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau, as well as Kaura and Zangon Kataf in Kaduna State.

“During the operations, 21 suspected terrorist, seven suspected kidnappers and three suspected vandals were arrested at different locations, while 12 civilians were rescued from kidnappers’ den.

“Items recovered from the suspects include three motorcycles, eight mobile phones, some quantity of illicit drugs and the sum of N60,000,’’ he said.

Danmadami said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in conjunction with the Department of State Services arrested a notorious bandit identified as Timothy Nwagaga (aka Ambiju) at Zaki Biam town in Benue.

He said that Ambiju was apprehended during raid operations at bandits’ camps in the area between Aug. 14 and Aug 18.

According to him, it was revealed that the suspect is a gang member of a notorious bandit known as Anhie (aka short man), who has been on troops’ wanted list.

“In the same vein, a wanted gunrunner known as Naziru Mohammed was arrested at Murtala Mohammed Bridge in Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi.

“Items recovered during the operation include 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, large sum of money, two mobile phones, one tricycle and one motorcycle,’’ he said.

In North West, the defence spokesman said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had continued to record major success in the ongoing fight against terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the zone.

He said the troops had in a coordinated joint operation on Aug. 13, overran a terrorist enclave around Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and killed several terrorists.

Danmadami also revealed that the troops arrested 37 suspected terrorists and rescued eight civilians during raids in different locations in Kaduna state within the period.

He added that scores of terrorists were also eliminated in air bombardment on their enclaves in parts of Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Sokoto states during the period.

According to him, troops also neutralised a wanted terrorists commander identified as Sojan Madagwal along Magani road, who was responsible for various attacks and road blocks along Gusau road in Zamfara. (NAN)

