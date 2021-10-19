Troops neutralise over 50 bandits in Kaduna forest-Official

By Idris Ibrahim

Troops of the Nigerian military have reportedly killed over 50 bandits operating in Kaduna forest.

The bandit met their Waterloo in a combined operation executed by ground and air assault in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“In an inspiring success for the security forces, over 50 bandits have been neutralised during a combined ground and air assault in the Saulawa-Farin Ruwa axis of Birnin Gwari LGA.”

“According to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government from the Command of the Joint Operations, a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship provided close air support to ground troops advancing from the Dogon Dawa-Damari-Saulawa axis,” the commissioner said.

The statement noted that the gallant troops in another separate operation, neutralised handful of bandits who laid ambush on ground troops.

“Following extensive scans, bandits were spotted on five motorcycles, about 4km east of Saulawa, waiting to ambush the ground forces. They were engaged vigorously by the helicopter gunship, and were wiped out.”

“After this, armed bandits on about 50 motorcycles were sighted fleeing towards Farin Ruwa, and were struck effectively by the gunship. Fleeing remnants were mopped up by ground forces,” Mr. Aruwan said.

However, the statement further disclosed that assessment from the operation revealed that more than 50 bandits were neutralised during the joint operation.

The commissioner said governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the operational feedback, and congratulated the ground troops and gunship crews on the rout.

The military recorded this success barely two days after the state government disclosed that 10 notorious bandits were neutralised by troops in Giwa LGA of the state.

Despite the ongoing military clampdown on bandits, the brigands still operate in brazen fashion several communities in Kaduna.

