Troops neutralise notorious terrorist, Sani Rusu, in Zamfara 

By Ishaq Zaki

The troops of 1 Brigade, Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma has neutralised a notorious terrorist, Sani Russu in Zamfara.

The troops also succeeded in various operations against terrorists in the state and recovered arms.

This is contained in a statement in Gusau on Monday by the Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Centre Operation Fansan Yamma, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi.

“On an. 4 , the troops conducted a fighting patrol to Bamamu village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara and had an encounter with terrorists in the area.

“Consequently, a notorious kingpin, Sani Rusu, was neutralised in the process.

“The troops in the same day during an ambush operation which was based on credible intelligence regarding terrorist activities at Kwanar Jollof in Shinkafi local government area, neutralised some terrorists while others sustained fatal injuries.”

He further stated that the operation also led to recovery of one AK47 rifle and one G3 rifle, alongside eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, four rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, three magazines and three motorcycles.

“In a separate operation, the Air Component Operation of Fansan Yamma conducted air strikes on terrorists converging between Fakai and Kware area of Shinkafii on Dec. 30.

“This airstrike was launched in response to intelligence indicating that terrorists, led by Bello Turji, had convened a meeting in the area.

“In a follow up operation on Jan. 2, the Air Component further conducted air strikes at Maikaman Rini area of Sububu Forest in support of Operation Fansan Yamma ground troops operations against terrorists kingpin, Ibrahim Chumo’s camp in the area.”

“The troops also conducted offensive operations against Bello Turji’s camp in Chida area of Shinkafi on Jan.5.

“An Aerial surveillance revealed the terrorists suffered significant casualties during these operations with several terrorists injured and their hideouts destroyed.”

He noted that Operation Fansan Yamma remained committed to neutralising all terrorist threats across the Joint Task Force Theatre of Operations and assured the public of its determination to maintain peace and security in the region.

“The joint task force encourages continued cooperation from communities toward the achievement of its mandate,.” (NAN)