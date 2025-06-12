Troops neutralise notorious terrorist Auta, others in Zamfara

Troops of Mobile Strike Team, under Operation Fasan Yamma (OPFY), say they have killed scores of terrorists in a decisive operation around Ƙunchin Kalgo in Tsafe Local Government of Zamfara

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, made this known on Thursday in Abuja.

Kangye said that a notorious terrorist, known as Auta, alongside his associates Abdul Jamilu and one Salisu, were among those killed in the encounter.

According to him, these terrorists were linked to multiple acts of violence and terrorism within the general area.

“The operation marks a significant blow to criminal elements, destabilizing peace and security in the area.

“Preliminary intelligence indicates that two additional terrorist kingpins, including one identified as Babayé were eliminated during the operation.

“In a separate incident, Sale Ado Madele (alias Sarki), the eldest son of known bandit leader Ado Alieru, was also reportedly killed,” he said.

Kangye said the troops had in another encounter, killed additional 10 terrorists who congregated near a filling station in Danjibga.

He said the terrorist were believed to be part of a syndicate brought together by Dogo Sule for a planned attack.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces remain committed to safeguarding lives and restoring lasting peace across Zamfara and the wider North-West region.

“This operation underscores our resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and bring perpetrators of violence to justice,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)