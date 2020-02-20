Troops neutralise ISWAP naval commanders, terrorists wounded

The Nigerian troops in a combined aerial bombing and ground assault have killed three top the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction of Boko Haram terrorists in parts of Borno State, North-East Nigeria.

Intelligence sources informed PRNigeria on Wednesday that the devastating air raids by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole killed ISWAP Naval and War Commanders with many of the terrorists’ fighters wounded.

It was disclosed that as a result of the ground and air operations, a large number of the insurgents are currently fleeing Baga Town.

According to the sources, the fleeing insurgents had “in fear for the offensive by government security, vandalized machines and boats in the area.”

“Hundreds of wounded terrorists sustained during the recent air raid are currently receiving treatment under International Committee on Red Cross (ICRC) trampoline at Tudun Wulgo.”

PRNigeria also obtained further information that the three Boko Haram/ISWAP Commanders were killed in the air attack carried out on Kirta and Wulga camps of the terrorists.

The Commanders killed include the new Naval commander of the ISWAP, Malam Abubakar Dangurmai. He was the newly appointed Naval Commander that coordinated the operations of their flying boats.

Others are Amir Malik a Buduma by tribe and a war commander who led foot soldiers to war amongst others; and Malam Mohammad a Shuwa Arab by tribe from Kala Balge town who appeared with the rank of a captain in the group and also a war commander also among those killed.

But when contacted on why they are treating Boko Haram suspects, an official of ICRC said it is within their policy and acknowledged in the international law to treat all the wounded in the war including civilians and combatants.

“Our major objective is to treat the wounded without discrimination. So we first see human being needing medical attention and not terrorists. However, it doesn’t stop the law from taking its cause if such a combatant had violated the law.”

