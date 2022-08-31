Troops neutralise IPOB/ESN elements in Orsu, recover weapons

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Troops of Nigerian military have neutralised two armed members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the criminals were eliminated by troops of 34 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, in conjunction with Nigerian Navy, Air Force and other security agencies on Tuesday along Eke Ututu-Ihitte Nansa road.

He said the troops encountered the dissidents while carrying out a raid operation around the general area.

According to him, the neutralised members had taken position to launch one of their primed rocket launchers, when they were engaged and taken out by the vigilant troops.

“The fearless troops were unhurt, as Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) deployed by the irredentists exploded at Eke Ututu Market, destroying some of the shops in the market.

“Eke Ututu market has recently become a flash point as dissidents often ambush troops using explosives and fire arms from within and around the market, while troops are on routine patrol.

“After the incident, the Explosive Ordnance Device (EOD) team recovered several Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted along the road, as well as locally fabricated rocket launchers.

“Troops will continue to ensure there is no safe haven for all criminal elements operating around Orsu and Orsumoghu general area,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

