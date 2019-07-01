Troops neutralise fleeing terrorists, recover weapons in Borno

#TrackNigeria: Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Friday ambushed, neutralised fleeing terrorists and recovered weapons in Sabon Gari and Jirawa villages of Borno state.

A statement by the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa said the ambush was based on information from good samaritan.

“Two members of a suspected terrorist group operating along Gwoza axis were neutralized by troops of 26 Task Force Brigade in an ambush conducted in Sabon Gari and Jirawa Village on Friday 28 June, 2019.

“The ambush which is in continuation of Operation Halaka Dodo was conducted in conjunction with some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force,” it read.

According to him, the terrorists were scouting for soft target, “especially vulnerable farmers to disrupt their farming activities with intention of kidnapping women and children to be enslaved as labourers on farmlands belonging to the terrorists.

“The troops recovered the following items: a. One Ak 47 rifle without a butt b.One Bajaj Motorcycle c. Clothing and laundry items.”





