Troops neutralise Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, recover weapons in Northeast

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

Troops of 212 Bn, Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, have repelled Boko Haram/ISWAP and recovered arms and ammunition at Gajigana in Nganzai LGA of Borno State.

According to a statement by the Spokesperson of the Defense Headquarters, Maj Gen. John Enenche on Tuesday, the insurgents had converged and advanced to attack troops’ location at Gajigana from Goni Usmanti village in the same Nganzai local government area.

“In response to the terrorists attack on ground troops, the Air Task Force scrambled its Attack Aircraft and Helicopter Gunships to provide Close Air Support and engaged the BHT in exchange of fire with troops.

“Further exploitation by 7 Div Garrison discovered one destroyed gun truck and 2 abandoned gun trucks at Mitturu village while items recovered include; two AK-47 riffles, 3 magazines, thirty six rounds of 7.62 millimeter special ammunition, two 36 hand grenades and one LG3 bombs.

“We shall not relent until peace and normalcy are restored not only in North East but also in every other troubled region of our beloved Country,” the statement read.

Related