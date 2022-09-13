Troops neutralise bandits, rescue 10 hostages in Kaduna State

By Mohammed Tijjani

Troops of “Operation Forest Sanity’’ have neutralised many bandits and dislodged many others from their camps in Kaduna State.

They also rescued 10 kidnapped persons in two local government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, stated in Kaduna on Tuesday that the bandits were dislodged or neutralised at Chikun and Igabi local government areas.

“Troops of `Operation Forest Sanity’ neutralised many bandits and dislodged their camps during clearance operations conducted across hard-to-reach locations in the two local government areas.

“As disclosed in an operational feedback, the troops neutralised an unspecified number of bandits while clearing out insurgents and bandits camps at Apewohe in Chikun Local Government Area,’’ he stated.

Aruwan added that the operation extended to Dakwala and Kunai Hills in the same local government area where more hideouts were cleared, though no contact was made with bandits.

He stated that another camp was dislodged at a location known as “Daban Lawal Kwalba’’ in Igabi Local Government Area, after the troops overpowered heavily armed bandits guarding hostages.

“The troops, after clearing out the bandits, stormed the hideouts and rescued 10 kidnapped persons who were chained and bound with ropes.

The commissioner explained also that the troops came under attack in the thick forest, but successfully evacuated the hostages to a military facility where they are receiving medical attention before being reunited with their families.

A camp was cleared at Rafin Gwaska, also in Igabi Local Government Area where three locally-made rifles and one AK-47 magazine were recovered.

Also recovered at the camp were one AK-47 rifle top cover, four radio chargers, 11 mobile phones, three music boxes, two sets of military uniforms, one jacket, spanners, knives and chains, Aruwan stated.

He added that Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i thanked the troops for the rescue of the 10 victims.

He commended the troops for the relentless spirit displayed in the on-going operations, and encouraged them to sustain the efforts to ultimate victory.

“Citizens are strongly advised not to harbour or provide medical assistance to individuals carrying gunshot wounds.

“Such cases are to be immediately reported to the Security Operations Room on the lines 09034000060 and 08170189999,’’ Aruwan stated. (NAN)

