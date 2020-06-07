Troops neutralise bandits in parts of Zamfara – DHQ

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, says its Operation Accord has intercepted a bandits’ gun-runner and logistics supplier in parts of Zamfara.

The Spokesperson of DHQ, Major Gen. John Enenche in a statement on Sunday said items recovered included 496 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one Bajaj Motorcycle in Mararraba Maigora in Faskari LGA.

“In a similar development, on a cordon and search Operation at Yauyau and Zandam villages, troops neutralised 3 Bandits and captured 4. While items recovered are 7 Dane guns, 3 mobile phones and two motorcycles. Those captured are in custody for interrogations.”

He also said that on 6 June 2020 troops engaged fleeing bandits along Dunya- Dangeza road and recovered 2 Dane guns and 4 Motorcycles.

“Additionally, troops destroyed the Daban Jabi camp of a notorious bandit leader known as Dan Jangeru. And at Warnu village, 2 bandits were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds, one AK 47 rifle was recovered in the process”, the statement read.

