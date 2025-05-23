Troops Neutralise Bandit, Recover Weapons in Plateau State Raid

‎



‎In a continued offensive against armed criminal elements in Plateau State, troops of the Nigerian Army’s 3 Division under Operation SAFE HAVEN have neutralised a suspected bandit and recovered weapons during a dawn raid on Thursday, May 23, 2025.



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎According to a statement signed by Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, Media Information Officer for Operation SAFE HAVEN, the operation was carried out at Teng Village in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area following credible intelligence reports.



‎“Troops made contact, overwhelmed the criminals and forced them to retreat in disarray,” Zhakom disclosed. “One bandit was neutralised during the exchange of gunfire, while traces of blood along their withdrawal routes indicate that some of the fleeing bandits sustained massive gunshot wounds.”



‎Following the operation, troops searched the hideout and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, and 11 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. These items are now in military custody for further analysis and investigation.



‎Zhakom emphasized that troops remain in pursuit of the fleeing criminals, reaffirming the military’s commitment to ending banditry and criminal violence in the region.



‎“Troops of 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN have continued to demonstrate impeccable service in the Joint Operations Area, and are motivated to continue the fight against non-state actors whose obnoxious activities must be obstructed by every means possible,” the statement added.



‎The Nigerian Army has intensified operations across volatile areas in the North-Central region, where clashes between bandits and security forces have posed ongoing security threats to communities.



‎Residents of the affected areas have been urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security operatives as the military maintains pressure on armed groups distabilising rural communities.



‎