Troops neutralise bandit, recover  arms in Taraba

The troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army and Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have successfully cracked down on a notorious bandit camp in Taraba.

By Martins Abochol

This is contain in a statement by Capt. Olubodunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, and made available to newsmen in Jalingo on Monday.

Oni said that the troops also neutralised one bandit and recovered a cache of arms during the operation.

He disclosed that the operation took place on Feb. 2, in Angwan Bala, Kambari general area of Karim Lamido Local Government Area in in the state.

According to him, acting on credible intelligence regarding the movement of suspected bandits, the gallant troops conducted a fighting patrol to the identified hideout.

“On sighting the patrol team, the bandits opened fire, prompting an immediate and overwhelming response from the troops.

“In the ensuing firefight, one bandit was neutralised, while 23 others including 19 males and 4 females surrendered without further resistance.

“A comprehensive search of the camp led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including, four AK-47 rifles, five AK-47 rifle magazines, and 80 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

”Other exhibits were one English made pistol, two locally made guns, 28 cutlasses, 16 motorcycles, 48 daggers and jack knives.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the bandits, originally from Plateau State, had paid a local chief in Amar village the sum of ₦1,500,000 to acquire and establish their camp in the area.”

Oni quoted the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Kingsley Uwa, as reaffirming the Brigade’s unwavering commitment to the security and stability of the state and its environs.

“This operation is a testament to our resolve to eliminate criminal elements, restore lasting peace, and ensure that Taraba does not become a safe haven for terrorists.

“We will continue to work tirelessly with relevant stakeholders to sustain the fight against insecurity.

“I therefore, encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security agencies.

”This is because the critical role of community cooperation in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality cannot be over-emphasissed,” Uwa said.(NAN)