Troops neutralise 974 terrorists, apprehend 621 in 1 month – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says the troops neutralised no fewer than 974 terrorists, apprehended 621 others, and rescued 466 hostages in different theatres of operation across the country in the month of February.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this while giving update on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops recovered 1,573 assorted weapons, 23,345 assorted arms and ammunition within the month.

He listed the recovered weapons to include 640 AK47 rifles, 248 locally fabricated guns, 93 pump action guns, 168 dane guns, 15,120 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 6,102 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 512 rounds of 9mm and 2,132 live cartridges.

He said the troops also recovered 8.9 million litres of stolen crude oil, 1.06 million litres of illegally refined AGO, 18,950 litres of DPK and 45,950 litres of PMS ,amongst other items.

In the North East, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 242 terrorist, arrested 57 suspected terrorists, and rescued 42 hostages during the period.

Buba said 1,157 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists fighters and their families surrendered to troops in the month.

He added that the troops recovered 198 AK47 rifles, 61 fabricated, 30 dane guns, 45 assorted arms, 3,692 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,854 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 339 rounds of ammunition during the period.

In the North Central, Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven eliminated 31 terrorists, apprehended 187 suspects and rescued 19 hostages as well as cache of arms.

H added that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke eliminated 100 terrorists, apprehended 67 suspects and rescued 53 hostages during the month.

In the North West, he said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neitralised 345 terrorists, apprehended 80 suspects and rescued 289 hostages in the month.

He said the troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralised 150 terrorists, apprehended 161 suspects and rescued 44 hostages and recovered large cache of arms and ammunition.

In the South-South, Bu a said troops of Operation Delta Safe apprehended 359 suspected oil thieves, impounded 8.9 million litres of crude oil, 1.06 million litres of AGO, 18,950 litres of DPK and 45,940 litres of PMS.

He added that the troops also recovered 79 assorted weapons and destroyed 316 wooden boats, 3859 rounds of ammunition and 246 illegal refining sites within the month.

In the South East, the defence spokesman said troops of Operation UDO KA neutralised 106 terrorists, apprehended 69 suspects and rescued 19 hostages. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje