Troops neutralise 89 bandits, rescue 5 victims in Zamfara

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Armed Forces of Nigeria says its combined troops, on Friday neutralised 89 armed bandits, rescued five victims and recovered arms and ammunition at Gidan Jaja, in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Defense Headquarters, Maj. Gen John Enenche made available to Newsdiaryonline on Saturday.

“Troops of Sector 9 Operation Hadarin Daji on 24 April 2020 supported by Troops of 35 Battalion and Quick Response Group of 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Two helicopter gun ships of the Nigerian Air Force, personnel of Nigeria Police Force and elements of Nigerien Army, neutralised bandits, recover arms and ammunition along Gidan Jaja in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State.

“During the operation, 89 bandits were neutralized and uncomfirmed number escaped with gunshot wounds. Items recovered include: 19 AK 47 rifles, one PKT machine gun, nine magazines, 167 rounds of 7.62 (Special), one dane gun and one locally made pistol were recovered. There was no loss of troops or equipment on our side.

“Additionally, 322 rustled cows, 77 motorcycles and nine cell phones were recovered. Five kidnapped victims comprising three females and two males were rescued.

“The bandits camps were cleared by troops. Formal handover of kidnapped victims and rustled cows will be carried out following due process,” the statement read.